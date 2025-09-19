Karnataka HC Questions Legality of Upcoming Survey

The Karnataka High Court is scrutinizing the legality of the upcoming Social and Educational Survey. A group of public interest litigations has prompted the court to demand a state government response by Monday.

A division bench, including Justices Anu Sivaraman and Rajesh Rai K, is set to hear the cases. Notices have been issued to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and the Census Commissioner of India.

The PILs have been initiated by prominent organizations such as the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha, the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayata Mahasabha, the Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, and individuals like K N Subba Reddy, former president of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru.

