Irish Rap Trio Kneecap Banned from Canada Over Alleged Hate Promotion

Kneecap, an Irish rap group, has been barred from entering Canada, accused of supporting militant groups like Hamas. The group denies these allegations, viewing them as an attempt to silence their pro-Palestinian stance. The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:12 IST
Irish Rap Trio Kneecap Banned from Canada Over Alleged Hate Promotion

The Irish rap trio Kneecap faces prohibition from entering Canada, as the government accuses them of promoting hate and supporting militant groups such as Hamas. The group rejects these charges, arguing that their pro-Palestinian stance against Israeli attacks is being misconstrued as antisemitism.

Vince Gasparro, a parliamentary figure, stated that Kneecap's actions and statements violate Canadian laws against advocating political violence and supporting terrorist organizations. He maintains that such activities aren't protected forms of expression under Canadian law.

Kneecap claims these accusations are unfounded and intends to take legal action. This dispute highlights a broader criticism among artists against Israel's Gaza operations, with growing resistance to working with Israeli institutions.

