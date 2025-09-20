Irish Rap Trio Kneecap Banned from Canada Over Alleged Hate Promotion
Kneecap, an Irish rap group, has been barred from entering Canada, accused of supporting militant groups like Hamas. The group denies these allegations, viewing them as an attempt to silence their pro-Palestinian stance. The controversy underscores the ongoing debate over Israel's actions in Gaza.
The Irish rap trio Kneecap faces prohibition from entering Canada, as the government accuses them of promoting hate and supporting militant groups such as Hamas. The group rejects these charges, arguing that their pro-Palestinian stance against Israeli attacks is being misconstrued as antisemitism.
Vince Gasparro, a parliamentary figure, stated that Kneecap's actions and statements violate Canadian laws against advocating political violence and supporting terrorist organizations. He maintains that such activities aren't protected forms of expression under Canadian law.
Kneecap claims these accusations are unfounded and intends to take legal action. This dispute highlights a broader criticism among artists against Israel's Gaza operations, with growing resistance to working with Israeli institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Plans Multi-Billion Defense Equipment Sale to Israel Amidst UN Gathering
A Surge in US-Israel Military Ties Amid Global Tensions
Future of Gaza: Uncertain Path Ahead
Israeli Forces Uncover Palestinian Rocket Factory Near Ramallah