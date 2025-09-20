Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Venezuelan Protections

The Trump administration has sought the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding deportation protections for Venezuelans, a policy initially implemented under President Joe Biden. This marks the second time the administration has requested such action.

Recently, the Justice Department filed an emergency application, challenging a federal judge's ruling that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not have the legal authority to terminate these protections. The protections, known as temporary protected status (TPS), affect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans currently residing in the United States.

The outcome of this case could significantly impact the legal standing of the TPS program and the lives of many who benefit from it. The Supreme Court's decision is expected to have far-reaching implications on immigration policy.

