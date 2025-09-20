Stephen Miran's Bold Stand: A Lone Voice for Deep Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran took a stand for significant interest rate cuts, setting himself apart from the consensus at Wednesday's meeting. Miran, who transitioned from advising President Trump, insists on policy independence and promises a detailed defense of his views in an upcoming New York speech.

Arguing for a 'neutral' rate of interest without an inflation threat, Miran believes recent tariff policies won't stoke inflation. This stance conflicts with prevailing Fed concerns, which focus on balancing employment goals amidst the current economic landscape, partly influenced by Trump-era tariffs.

Despite his recent appointment, Miran stresses his role as an independent policymaker, with both public and institutional focus intensifying on maintaining the Fed's autonomy against external pressures, including legal challenges within the federal judiciary system.

