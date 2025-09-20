Stephen Miran's Bold Stand: A Lone Voice for Deep Rate Cuts
Stephen Miran, the new Federal Reserve Governor, defended his independent stance after advocating for sharp interest rate cuts, diverging from the majority view. Despite close ties to President Trump, Miran emphasized his commitment to independent policy based on economic data, addressing skepticism about his motivations and perspective.
Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran took a stand for significant interest rate cuts, setting himself apart from the consensus at Wednesday's meeting. Miran, who transitioned from advising President Trump, insists on policy independence and promises a detailed defense of his views in an upcoming New York speech.
Arguing for a 'neutral' rate of interest without an inflation threat, Miran believes recent tariff policies won't stoke inflation. This stance conflicts with prevailing Fed concerns, which focus on balancing employment goals amidst the current economic landscape, partly influenced by Trump-era tariffs.
Despite his recent appointment, Miran stresses his role as an independent policymaker, with both public and institutional focus intensifying on maintaining the Fed's autonomy against external pressures, including legal challenges within the federal judiciary system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Urges Trump to Halt Unilateral Tariffs Amid TikTok Talks
Kerala Assembly Session Highlights: Minister Hospitalized, Milk Price Hikes, and Inflation Concerns
Rural Inflation Rises Despite Food Deflation
Brewing Up Savings: Bipartisan Push to Eliminate Coffee Tariffs
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions