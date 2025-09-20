Counter-Terror Operation: Three Militants Neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In a late-night operation, Pakistani security forces neutralized three terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including an Afghan national. The operation targeted members of the Islamic State Khorasan Province responsible for a Peshawar bombing. The group's commander, Fazal Noor, escaped the encounter.
In a late-night operation, security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully neutralized three terrorists, including an Afghan national. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed the incident.
The operation targeted a group involved in a Peshawar suicide bombing which claimed the lives of a police sub-inspector and a constable. Conducted in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district, the intelligence-based operation aimed to capture Fazal Noor, a commander of the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).
A fierce 30-minute gun battle ensued when the team arrived, resulting in casualties on the militants' side. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Karim, and Noor Nabi. Fazal Noor and other members managed to escape during the skirmish.
