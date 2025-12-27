Tensions Rise in Homs After Mosque Bombing

In a somber gathering marked by rain and chilling winds, hundreds congregated on Saturday outside a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs. They came to mourn eight individuals who lost their lives to a bombing attack, an incident stoking fears of rekindled sectarian strife.

The attack, which occurred at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the predominantly Alawite Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood, also left 18 wounded. Officials have suggested the bombing was executed with explosives strategically planted within the mosque, though they have yet to publicly name any suspects. The group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna has claimed responsibility, targeting the Alawites, a minority sect.

The terrorism act echoes previous violence, heightening tensions in a nation still healing from a devastating civil war. Local imam Sheikh Mohieddin Salloum, mildly injured in the explosion, urged for patience and unity. 'This attack aims to kindle enmity,' he stated, 'yet it is paramount we maintain our composure to avert further bloodshed.'

(With inputs from agencies.)