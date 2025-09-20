Trump and Xi's TikTok Tango: Balancing Diplomacy and Technology Tensions

President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping engaged in a significant dialogue touching on trade, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the prospective TikTok agreement. The meeting, held after months without communication, strove to ease tensions between the nations but lacked conclusive resolutions.

Both leaders committed to extending talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea, with Trump planning a visit to China next year. Progress on a framework TikTok deal remains critical, amid heavy scrutiny over national security concerns associated with the app.

While Beijing emphasized a neutral stance regarding TikTok, Washington seeks a settlement aligning with national interests. With tariffs, regional security issues, and economic health at stake, the dialogue is essential in attempting to reconcile competing agendas.

