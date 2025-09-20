Left Menu

Russian Jets Fly Over Baltic Sea Without Airspace Violation

Russian fighter jets conducted a flight over the Baltic Sea, adhering to international airspace regulations, as confirmed by independent checks. These MiG-31 aircraft did not violate Estonian airspace while flying from northwest Russia to Kaliningrad, according to a statement by the Russian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:01 IST
Russian fighter jets did not breach Estonian airspace while flying over neutral Baltic Sea waters en route from northwest Russia to Kaliningrad, as announced by the Russian Air Force on Saturday.

The MiG-31 fighters adhered strictly to international airspace rules, with verified independent checks confirming no border violations.

The Russian aircraft maintained their agreed flight path, ensuring no deviation that might breach Estonian airspace, as per the Air Force's post on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

