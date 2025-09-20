Russian fighter jets did not breach Estonian airspace while flying over neutral Baltic Sea waters en route from northwest Russia to Kaliningrad, as announced by the Russian Air Force on Saturday.

The MiG-31 fighters adhered strictly to international airspace rules, with verified independent checks confirming no border violations.

The Russian aircraft maintained their agreed flight path, ensuring no deviation that might breach Estonian airspace, as per the Air Force's post on Telegram.

