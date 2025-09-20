Trump's 'Gold Card' Executive Order: A New Pathway for Elite Immigration

In a move aimed at invigorating the U.S. economy and bringing in top-tier talent, President Donald Trump has announced the 'Gold Card' executive order. This initiative introduces a new visa pathway specifically designed for foreigners with extraordinary abilities eager to support the United States through significant financial contributions.

The 'Gold Card' program offers expedited visa processing and a pathway to a Green Card for individuals who can pay $1 million to the U.S. Treasury, or $2 million if sponsored by a corporation. A nonrefundable processing fee is mandatory, after which applicants must promptly submit necessary documentation to move forward.

The ambitious program prioritizes high-value contributors such as successful entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. The funds collected will be allocated to promoting American commerce and industry, President Trump announced. As part of his second-term vision, this initiative aims to boost revenue and provide certainty for immigrants who can make significant economic contributions to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)