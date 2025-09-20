NMC Chairman Leads 11th Convocation of ABVIMS & RML Hospital

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) hosted their 11th Convocation Ceremony in New Delhi today, presided over by Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), and Dr. Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Commitment to Expanding India’s Medical Workforce

In his address, Dr. Sheth congratulated the graduating students, their parents, and faculty, while emphasizing the government’s mission to expand the nation’s medical capacity. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving the World Health Organization’s recommended doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000, highlighting the importance of strengthening the healthcare workforce.

He also underlined efforts to establish a balanced undergraduate-to-postgraduate (UG:PG) ratio of 1:1, ensuring that medical education in India rises to the standards of developed nations. To achieve this, he spoke about the reforms initiated by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), particularly the integration of skill-based training, virtual learning, and competency-based education alongside traditional medical teaching.

Encouraging young doctors to maintain resilience and compassion, Dr. Sheth urged them to “remain lifelong learners” and prioritize their own well-being in order to serve society more effectively.

Recognizing Achievement and Responsibility

Delivering her remarks, Dr. Vinod Kotwal celebrated the perseverance of the students, describing the convocation as the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of their lifelong commitment to the nation’s health. She lauded ABVIMS for its recent NABH accreditation, calling it a recognition of the institute’s dedication to patient safety and quality care.

Dr. Kotwal encouraged the graduates to embody integrity, compassion, and respect, reminding them that “medicine is not just about curing disease; it’s about caring for those who suffer.”

Medicine as a Noble Calling

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Sunita Sharma reminded them that their degrees symbolize not only achievement but also responsibility. She called upon the new doctors to heal, lead, and serve, whether in clinical practice, research, or education. Stressing the sacred duty of the medical profession, she said, “This is a noble calling built on compassion and an unwavering commitment to human life.”

Her advice emphasized empathy, evidence, and excellence as the guiding principles for a successful career in medicine.

Graduation Milestone and Annual Report Release

During the convocation, degrees were conferred upon 250 postgraduate and DM students, along with the first graduating batch of 100 MBBS students. The institute also released its annual report, Samhita, marking a milestone in its academic and service journey.

Legacy of ABVIMS & RML Hospital

Founded in 1932 as Willingdon Nursing Home, the hospital has grown into a 1,532-bed premier tertiary care institution offering services across all major specialties and super-specialties. In 2019, it was renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. RML Hospital.

Today, the institute admits 100 MBBS students annually, along with 203 postgraduate and 48 DM/MCh candidates. The hospital handles 12 lakh outpatients and 60,000 inpatients annually, and runs a 24×7 emergency care system with a no-refusal policy, serving not only the general public but also CGHS beneficiaries, Members of Parliament, Ministers, Judges, and other VVIPs.

The convocation was attended by Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Director of ABVIMS, Dr. Arti Maria, Dean of ABVIMS, faculty members, officials of the Ministry of Health, and proud families of the graduates.