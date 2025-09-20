Left Menu

Corruption and Controversy: Bhushan's Charges Against Bihar Government

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan accused the Bihar government of corruption for leasing land to a conglomerate at minimal cost. He highlighted electoral anomalies and urged transparency in land acquisitions. State officials denied irregularities. Electoral revisions allegedly target certain voter populations, and allegations of diversionary tactics ahead of elections surfaced.

At a press conference on Saturday, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan leveled serious corruption allegations against the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar. Bhushan claimed that a lucrative land lease to a major conglomerate was granted at a shockingly low rate, reportedly costing the state exchequer Rs 5,000 crore annually.

Addressing the issues of transparency and fairness, Bhushan called for a commission to oversee land acquisition procedures and ensure proper compensation for affected individuals. He also pointed out potential flaws in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, suggesting it may disproportionally affect Muslim voters.

The controversy stirs as state industry minister Nitish Mishra refuted allegations of irregularity, noting the company's competitive electricity rate bid. Questions continue to circulate about transparency and administrative fairness as the state prepares for impending assembly elections.

