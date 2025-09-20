India and Greece Conclude Maiden Bilateral Naval Exercise in Mediterranean

The Indian Navy and the Hellenic Navy successfully concluded the first-ever bilateral maritime exercise on 18 September 2025 in the Mediterranean Sea, underscoring a new chapter in the strategic defence partnership between India and Greece. The exercise was conducted in two distinct phases — a harbour phase at Salamis Naval Base from 13–17 September, followed by a sea phase on 17–18 September 2025.

The Indian Navy was represented by INS Trikand, a Talwar-class guided missile stealth frigate, which has been on long-range deployment in the region.

Strengthening Ties During Harbour Phase

The harbour phase was designed to enhance operational synergy and foster cultural understanding. Highlights included:

Cross-deck visits for operational familiarisation.

Professional exchanges between crew members to share tactical knowledge.

A pre-sail conference held aboard HS Themistokles, an Elli-class frigate of the Hellenic Navy, where commanders outlined the objectives for the sea phase.

A cultural evening onboard INS Trikand was attended by His Excellency Mr. Rudrendra Tandon, Ambassador of India to Greece, Commodore Spyridon Mantis, Commander of Salamis Naval Base, senior Hellenic Navy officers, and their families. The event highlighted India’s rich cultural traditions, strengthening people-to-people bonds alongside defence cooperation.

The Indian crew also toured the Sacred Rock of Acropolis, symbolizing the blending of military engagement with cultural exchange.

High-End Drills During Sea Phase

The sea phase showcased the professional capability and interoperability of both navies, featuring complex maritime drills and tactical manoeuvres, including:

Joint Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) exercises.

Night-time Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations .

Replenishment-at-Sea (RAS) procedures to practice endurance operations.

Coordinated naval gun firing at simulated targets.

Cross-deck helicopter operations, demonstrating joint air-sea integration.

These exercises validated the navies’ ability to conduct high-tempo joint operations and highlighted their readiness to work together in contested maritime environments.

Strategic Significance of the Exercise

The maiden bilateral engagement marks an important milestone in India-Greece defence relations, reflecting the convergence of strategic interests in maritime security. Both nations are increasingly aligned in their commitment to ensuring:

Freedom of navigation in international waters.

Maritime safety and security in critical sea lanes.

Regional stability through collaborative defence partnerships.

The exercise also complements India’s broader vision of strengthening partnerships in the Mediterranean and Indo-European maritime corridors, expanding naval diplomacy beyond the Indian Ocean Region.

A Step Towards Greater Maritime Cooperation

Officials from both navies noted that the successful conduct of this exercise sets the foundation for regular bilateral and multilateral engagements. The collaboration also builds on shared democratic values and mutual respect for international maritime law, offering scope for future joint initiatives in areas such as:

Counter-piracy operations.

Maritime domain awareness.

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

Naval technology and training exchanges.

Forward Deployment of INS Trikand

Following the conclusion of the exercise, INS Trikand continued with the next leg of her deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, representing India’s commitment to maritime outreach and operational presence in international waters.

The success of the exercise not only strengthened defence ties but also reaffirmed India’s intent to build long-term maritime partnerships with Europe, reinforcing the principle of collective security in the global commons.