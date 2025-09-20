Manipur Government Offers Ex Gratia to Fallen Jawans' Families

The Manipur government has declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of two Assam Rifles soldiers who tragically lost their lives during an ambush at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh will be allotted to each of the five injured personnel, as stated in an official release.

Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar expressed the state's grave concern over the September 19 attack on the personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles, which resulted in two fatalities and injuries to five others. The state conveyed its strong condemnation of the assault and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

Highlighting the brave sacrifices of the jawans, the government announced the financial aid, alongside assurances of necessary support for the treatment and rehabilitation of the injured personnel, as per the official statement.

