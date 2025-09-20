Left Menu

Corruption Allegations: Land Lease Scandal Rocks Bihar

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan accuses Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of high-level corruption for leasing 1,000 acres land to a conglomerate at a nominal rate. The 30-year lease could cause a significant financial loss to Bihar. Concerns also arise over biased electoral roll revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:40 IST
Prashant Bhushan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has accused Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of engaging in severe corruption by leasing 1,000 acres of land to a major conglomerate at a negligible price.

At a press conference, Bhushan highlighted a power project in Bhagalpur where the business group secured a 30-year lease at just one rupee annually. This deal could reportedly cause an annual Rs 5,000 crore loss to the exchequer. Bhushan insists on transparency in land acquisition, suggesting a compensatory commission. In contrast, state industry minister denied irregularities, arguing the winning company's competitive electricity rate justified the contract award.

Bhushan also uncovered alleged discrepancies in Bihar's voters' lists, claiming unjust removal of voters within Sheikhpura district. Citing populist measures as 'electoral bribes', he criticized the BJP-led government. Supporting Bhushan, CPI(ML) MP Sudama Prasad argued that these tactics distract from the NDA's governance failures, urging public focus during upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

