Corruption Allegations: Land Lease Scandal Rocks Bihar

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has accused Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of engaging in severe corruption by leasing 1,000 acres of land to a major conglomerate at a negligible price.

At a press conference, Bhushan highlighted a power project in Bhagalpur where the business group secured a 30-year lease at just one rupee annually. This deal could reportedly cause an annual Rs 5,000 crore loss to the exchequer. Bhushan insists on transparency in land acquisition, suggesting a compensatory commission. In contrast, state industry minister denied irregularities, arguing the winning company's competitive electricity rate justified the contract award.

Bhushan also uncovered alleged discrepancies in Bihar's voters' lists, claiming unjust removal of voters within Sheikhpura district. Citing populist measures as 'electoral bribes', he criticized the BJP-led government. Supporting Bhushan, CPI(ML) MP Sudama Prasad argued that these tactics distract from the NDA's governance failures, urging public focus during upcoming polls.

