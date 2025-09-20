Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime & Military Ties: Fadnavis Meets Armed Forces Leaders

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Lt Gen DS Kushwah met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss maritime security, Military-Civil Fusion, Army's role in disaster relief, rear area security, veteran welfare, and the synergy between state government and military forces.

Updated: 20-09-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in crucial discussions with top military officials to assess and enhance the state's security framework. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Lt Gen DS Kushwah shared insights on maritime security and military operations.

The meetings underscored the importance of Military-Civil Fusion, focusing on innovative strategies to bolster the state's coastal and interior defense mechanisms. The dialogue also covered the army's commendable role in providing relief during recent floods, along with strategies for rear area security.

Efforts to support veterans and 'Veer Naris' were highlighted, reflecting the deep synergy between the army and the state government. Fadnavis lauded the army for its professionalism and commitment to service, a sentiment echoed by the reaffirmation of the army's dedication to the security and welfare of Maharashtra.

