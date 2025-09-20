Gen Z Demands Justice: Arrests Urged in Protests' Tragic Shootout

The Gen Z group has called for the immediate arrest of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak. They are accused of involvement in a tragic shootout that killed 19 people during anti-government protests on September 8.

Dr Nicholas Bushal, adviser to the protest group, made this demand at a press conference at Sambad Dabali. He insisted that both Oli, Lekhak, and Kathmandu's Chief District Officer Chhabi Rijal are directly responsible for the incident, urging the formation of a high-level commission to investigate their wealth since 1990.

The protests began following bans on social media and alleged corruption within the government. Despite former Prime Minister Oli's denial of involvement, claiming infiltrators caused the violence, the Gen Z activists continue their demand for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)