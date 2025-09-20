Left Menu

Telugu IT Workers Face Visa Fee Shock

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to increase H-1B visa fees, describing it as a severe blow to Telugu IT professionals. He has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently address this challenging issue impacting Indo-American relations.

Revanth Reddy
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has voiced concerns over the repercussions of US President Donald Trump's recent enhancement of the H-1B visa fee, stating that it could severely impact Telugu IT professionals working in the US.

In a Saturday night post on X, Reddy underscored the surprise and disapproval the executive order has stirred among Indo-American communities, labeling it as entirely inappropriate within the context of longstanding bilateral relations.

Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish an urgent response mechanism to safeguard the interests of Indian tech workers, integral to US industries, amid this sudden policy shift. This comes as part of broader objections to Trump's move, deemed a national security measure against perceived visa program abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

