Uttarakhand Paper Leak Scandal: Mastermind Arrested

A paper leak mastermind and his associate were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 12-15 lakh from students to help clear a government recruitment exam in Uttarakhand. The police investigation led to the arrest after an audio recording and further verification confirmed their illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:51 IST
Uttarakhand Paper Leak Scandal: Mastermind Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police in Uttarakhand have arrested two men accused of orchestrating a paper leak racket, charging students exorbitant amounts for success in recruitment exams. The main culprit, identified as Hakam Singh, along with his associate, was involved in extorting Rs 12-15 lakh per student.

The arrests followed a detailed investigation by law enforcement agencies, including police and STF, after reports indicated students were approached with fraudulent offers. Identified as Pankaj Gaur and Hakam Singh, the suspects were found demanding large sums from six students.

Authorities have secured an audio recording as evidence of this scheme. The arrests highlight the robust anti-cheating measures in place in Uttarakhand, ensuring integrity in recruitment examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

