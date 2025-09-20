Uttarakhand Paper Leak Scandal: Mastermind Arrested

In a significant bust, police in Uttarakhand have arrested two men accused of orchestrating a paper leak racket, charging students exorbitant amounts for success in recruitment exams. The main culprit, identified as Hakam Singh, along with his associate, was involved in extorting Rs 12-15 lakh per student.

The arrests followed a detailed investigation by law enforcement agencies, including police and STF, after reports indicated students were approached with fraudulent offers. Identified as Pankaj Gaur and Hakam Singh, the suspects were found demanding large sums from six students.

Authorities have secured an audio recording as evidence of this scheme. The arrests highlight the robust anti-cheating measures in place in Uttarakhand, ensuring integrity in recruitment examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)