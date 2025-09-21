Daring Escape: Couple Survives Shooting in Khanpur

In a dramatic late-night incident, a couple from Jaijon narrowly escaped after their car was fired upon by four unidentified individuals near Khanpur village. The alarming event unfolded as Satnam Singh and his wife, Jaswinder Kaur, traveled home from the Mahilpur Community Health Centre.

According to local authorities, the attackers approached the couple on a motorcycle and a scooter, demanding them to halt their vehicle. When Singh refused to comply, the assailants fired three shots, striking the car's rear indicator and a window, yet miraculously sparing any injuries.

Mahilpur Station House Officer, Inspector Jai Pal, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the unknown attackers under the Arms Act. A thorough investigation is currently underway as police efforts intensify to trace and capture the perpetrators.

