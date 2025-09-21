Left Menu

Panipat Man Arrested in Fake Credit Card Racket

Delhi Police have arrested Amit from Panipat for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 1 lakh in a fake credit card scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:25 IST
Delhi Police have apprehended a suspect named Amit from Panipat in connection with a fake credit card fraud that allegedly cost a victim Rs 1 lakh. The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint where the victim was duped into sharing sensitive banking details over the phone.

The victim reported receiving a call from someone posing as a bank employee who claimed a credit card was issued in the victim's name and needed activation. By tricking the victim into sharing a one-time password (OTP), the impostor hacked the victim's phone and transferred Rs 1 lakh from their account.

Authorities traced the fraudulent transaction back to a bank account in Panipat under Amit's name. The investigation revealed Amit's involvement in similar scams, involving the creation and sale of fake credit cards. Further investigations are underway as additional complaints surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

