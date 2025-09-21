Tragic Collision in Shajapur: A Tale of Two Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on Sunday, two people lost their lives in a car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, according to local police reports. The accident happened close to Katwariya village on the Agar-Dupada Road, around 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The victims, identified as Mangilal Sharma, aged 35, and Wahid Khan, aged 28, were driving in opposite directions when their vehicles collided. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, as confirmed by Ankit Itawadiya, officer in charge at the Dupada police outpost.

Two other passengers traveling with Khan sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Shajapur district hospital for treatment. Notably, Khan was a known offender with over ten cases and had been recently released on bail following charges that included the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA).

(With inputs from agencies.)