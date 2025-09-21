Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Notorious Cattle Smuggler Imran Ali Arrested in Gorakhpur

Imran Ali, a notorious cattle smuggler with multiple criminal cases, was arrested in Gorakhpur following a police encounter. He sustained a leg injury during the attempted escape and is currently under police custody. Ali's arrest followed a widespread crackdown on cattle smugglers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:09 IST
Dramatic Capture: Notorious Cattle Smuggler Imran Ali Arrested in Gorakhpur
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement success, police arrested Imran Ali, a notorious cattle smuggler, during an encounter in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Ali, who was wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal activities, sustained a leg injury in the exchange of fire with authorities.

The arrest came as part of a broader crackdown on cattle smuggling, which has plagued the region. During the night raid, police received a tip-off about Ali's movement through the area. Despite an attempt to escape and firing at the police, he was apprehended while his accomplice managed to flee.

Authorities recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge from Ali, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture. This operation follows rising tensions in the district after a fatal incident involving cattle smugglers and locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
3
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
4
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025