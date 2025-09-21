Dramatic Capture: Notorious Cattle Smuggler Imran Ali Arrested in Gorakhpur
Imran Ali, a notorious cattle smuggler with multiple criminal cases, was arrested in Gorakhpur following a police encounter. He sustained a leg injury during the attempted escape and is currently under police custody. Ali's arrest followed a widespread crackdown on cattle smugglers in the region.
In a significant law enforcement success, police arrested Imran Ali, a notorious cattle smuggler, during an encounter in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Ali, who was wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal activities, sustained a leg injury in the exchange of fire with authorities.
The arrest came as part of a broader crackdown on cattle smuggling, which has plagued the region. During the night raid, police received a tip-off about Ali's movement through the area. Despite an attempt to escape and firing at the police, he was apprehended while his accomplice managed to flee.
Authorities recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge from Ali, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture. This operation follows rising tensions in the district after a fatal incident involving cattle smugglers and locals.
