Dramatic Capture: Notorious Cattle Smuggler Imran Ali Arrested in Gorakhpur

In a significant law enforcement success, police arrested Imran Ali, a notorious cattle smuggler, during an encounter in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Ali, who was wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal activities, sustained a leg injury in the exchange of fire with authorities.

The arrest came as part of a broader crackdown on cattle smuggling, which has plagued the region. During the night raid, police received a tip-off about Ali's movement through the area. Despite an attempt to escape and firing at the police, he was apprehended while his accomplice managed to flee.

Authorities recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and a live cartridge from Ali, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture. This operation follows rising tensions in the district after a fatal incident involving cattle smugglers and locals.

