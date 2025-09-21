Left Menu

Kurmi Community's Rail Blockade Lifted After Assurance of Dialogue

The Kurmi community has ended their rail blockade under the South Eastern Railway after assurances of a meeting with the Union Home Minister to discuss their demands for ST status and language inclusion. The protest, which had disrupted train services, was deemed illegal by the Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:12 IST
Kurmi Community's Rail Blockade Lifted After Assurance of Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Kurmi community has withdrawn their rail blockade across the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction. The agitation, led by the Adiwasi Kurmi Samaj, sought Scheduled Tribe status and the inclusion of their language in the Eighth Schedule.

The protest was called off following assurances from the Centre for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Officials confirmed that normal train services are gradually resuming after the disruptions caused over the weekend.

The blockade, which affected multiple railway sections, was deemed illegal by the Calcutta High Court. Despite its impact on commuters, the movement highlighted ongoing issues of recognition and representation for the Kurmi community.

