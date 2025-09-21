Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Toddler Swept Away in Jharkhand Drain

A two-year-old boy, Ankush Thakur, was swept away in a drain during heavy rains in Jharkhand's Giridih district. Despite efforts involving JCB machines and a lengthy search, his body was discovered near a pond, five kilometers away, after 16 hours. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a two-year-old boy was recovered from a pond near Jharkhand's Giridih district after being swept away in a drain. According to Giridih Superintendent of Police, Vimal Kumar, Ankush Thakur, son of Deepak Thakur, slipped into the drain while shopping with his family on Saturday.

An extensive search operation was launched, involving JCB machines to uncover the drain after the child was carried away by a strong current. After 16 hours of the relentless search, the boy's body was found five kilometers away near Dakitand pond.

Authorities, including Giridih municipal commissioner Prashant Layek, expressed surprise over the incident, noting the drain was covered. CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation to understand how the tragedy occurred.

Latest News

