Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Israel and Syria's Path to Peace

Israel and Syria are engaged in ongoing talks, with some progress reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted positive developments at a Cabinet meeting, while Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa suggested a potential security pact could soon be reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:39 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Israel and Syria's Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during a recent Cabinet meeting that talks with Syria are progressing, albeit slowly.

He acknowledged there is still considerable distance between the two countries on certain issues, but optimism remains high.

Meanwhile, Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa added that a breakthrough in negotiations, possibly leading to a security pact, could emerge in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
3
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
4
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025