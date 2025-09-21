Diplomatic Dialogues: Israel and Syria's Path to Peace
Israel and Syria are engaged in ongoing talks, with some progress reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted positive developments at a Cabinet meeting, while Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa suggested a potential security pact could soon be reached.
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during a recent Cabinet meeting that talks with Syria are progressing, albeit slowly.
He acknowledged there is still considerable distance between the two countries on certain issues, but optimism remains high.
Meanwhile, Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa added that a breakthrough in negotiations, possibly leading to a security pact, could emerge in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
