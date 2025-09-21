Madhya Pradesh Leads with 'One Nation, One Election' Resolutions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that all local governing bodies in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, have vocally supported the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

The resolutions are poised to be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, with Chouhan emphasizing that frequent elections obstruct India's progress. Each governing body, including 521 panchayats, three municipalities, nine municipal councils, and one district panchayat, has unanimously backed the resolution.

Chouhan advocates for constitutional amendments to enable the simultaneous holding of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, positing that such changes would mitigate casteism and linguistic divisiveness. Additionally, he discussed GST reforms expected to substantially reduce tractor prices, offering economic relief to traders and farmers.

