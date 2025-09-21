Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads with 'One Nation, One Election' Resolutions

Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh has become the first region to pass resolutions supporting 'One Nation, One Election,' aiming to reduce the frequency of elections in India. The move is expected to minimize casteism and linguism. Concurrently, GST reforms promise to lower tractor prices, benefiting local traders and farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Leads with 'One Nation, One Election' Resolutions
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that all local governing bodies in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, have vocally supported the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

The resolutions are poised to be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, with Chouhan emphasizing that frequent elections obstruct India's progress. Each governing body, including 521 panchayats, three municipalities, nine municipal councils, and one district panchayat, has unanimously backed the resolution.

Chouhan advocates for constitutional amendments to enable the simultaneous holding of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, positing that such changes would mitigate casteism and linguistic divisiveness. Additionally, he discussed GST reforms expected to substantially reduce tractor prices, offering economic relief to traders and farmers.

