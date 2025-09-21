Major Arms and Ammunition Haul in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces have successfully seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, conducted on Sunday, was based on specific intelligence directives, officials confirmed.

The forces targeted the Mawar area at Handwara in north Kashmir, where a thorough search of the forested region led to the discovery of the hidden armaments.

Recovered items include two Chinese pistols, a Turkish pistol, numerous rounds for these firearms and an AK 47 rifle, several grenades, a mine which was safely detonated, as well as a bag and a blanket.

