Telangana Minister Vows to Support Workforce Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

In light of a substantial hike in US H-1B visa fees, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured multifaceted backing for affected families and professionals. The minister emphasized the necessity for state collaboration with the union government to ensure ongoing opportunities for Telangana's skilled labor force.

Amid concerns about the unprecedented fee increase, which threatens thousands of Indian professionals in the IT sector, Prabhakar has called upon IT companies, industry associations, and NRI groups to consolidate efforts. He stressed the importance of demonstrating to the US the economic ramifications of this decision.

Prabhakar cited the vital role of Indo-US relations in talent and technology exchanges, noting the negative implications of sudden fee hikes. He urged the Indian government to prioritize addressing this issue diplomatically to protect the interests of Indian professionals, as prompted by US President Donald Trump's decision to elevate the annual H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000.

