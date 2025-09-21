Left Menu

Telangana Minister Vows to Support Workforce Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has pledged strong support to those affected by the sharp increase in US H-1B visa fees. He highlights the potential impact on Indian professionals and urges collective action by Indian IT firms and diplomatic engagement to address this challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:17 IST
Telangana Minister Vows to Support Workforce Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a substantial hike in US H-1B visa fees, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured multifaceted backing for affected families and professionals. The minister emphasized the necessity for state collaboration with the union government to ensure ongoing opportunities for Telangana's skilled labor force.

Amid concerns about the unprecedented fee increase, which threatens thousands of Indian professionals in the IT sector, Prabhakar has called upon IT companies, industry associations, and NRI groups to consolidate efforts. He stressed the importance of demonstrating to the US the economic ramifications of this decision.

Prabhakar cited the vital role of Indo-US relations in talent and technology exchanges, noting the negative implications of sudden fee hikes. He urged the Indian government to prioritize addressing this issue diplomatically to protect the interests of Indian professionals, as prompted by US President Donald Trump's decision to elevate the annual H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
2
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
3
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
4
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025