Left Menu

Maharashtra's One-Stop Portal: Access All Government Schemes

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a comprehensive portal where citizens can access information on government schemes tailored to their caste, community, gender, and income. This initiative aims to streamline access to benefits and enhance state planning and budgeting through a consolidated database.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:41 IST
Maharashtra's One-Stop Portal: Access All Government Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is on the brink of unveiling a groundbreaking portal, providing citizens streamlined access to government schemes based on various criteria, including caste and gender. This tool aims to simplify the process of finding applicable schemes across departments.

According to a senior official, the portal's user acceptance test is nearing completion. The initiative involves merging 22 databases into five core collections, using 140 parameters like geography and social status, enabling citizens to pinpoint eligible schemes seamlessly.

This database promises to revolutionize state planning, enhancing efficiency in budgeting and direct benefit transfers while curbing inaccurate fund allocations. Officials cite past beneficiary issues as motivation for this robust data-driven approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025