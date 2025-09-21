Maharashtra's One-Stop Portal: Access All Government Schemes

The Maharashtra government is on the brink of unveiling a groundbreaking portal, providing citizens streamlined access to government schemes based on various criteria, including caste and gender. This tool aims to simplify the process of finding applicable schemes across departments.

According to a senior official, the portal's user acceptance test is nearing completion. The initiative involves merging 22 databases into five core collections, using 140 parameters like geography and social status, enabling citizens to pinpoint eligible schemes seamlessly.

This database promises to revolutionize state planning, enhancing efficiency in budgeting and direct benefit transfers while curbing inaccurate fund allocations. Officials cite past beneficiary issues as motivation for this robust data-driven approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)