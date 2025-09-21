Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested in Long-Running Bank Fraud Case

The CBI has arrested Surendran J, a proclaimed offender, in connection with a bank fraud case from 2010. He was wanted for cheating the Bank of India using forged documents. After evading capture for years, he was located in Kerala and taken into judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:43 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Surendran J, a proclaimed offender, tied to an extensive bank fraud case dating back 15 years, officials disclosed on Sunday.

Hailing from Kollam, Kerala, Surendran was accused of defrauding the Bank of India in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 2010. Allegedly, he secured a foreign bill purchase credit worth Rs 150 lakh using forged documents for his enterprise, Stich and Ship, as per a CBI statement.

Surendran, identified as the main conspirator, had a chargesheet filed against him. Avoiding trial, he was declared a proclaimed offender in 2012. Despite numerous attempts to locate him, he remained elusive until recently, when technical intelligence confirmed his whereabouts in Kollam, resulting in his arrest by a CBI team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

