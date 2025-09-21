HYDRAA's Bold Move: Reclaiming 300 Acres from Encroachment

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) took decisive action on Sunday, leading a demolition campaign to remove illegal encroachments in the Medchal-Malkajgiri District. The operation resulted in the recovery of over 300 acres of government land in Gajularamaram.

In a statement on the social media platform 'X,' HYDRAA revealed that the cleared land, valued at Rs 15,000 crore, is now being secured with protective fencing. The agency emphasized that the operation was conducted without affecting any occupied residential properties.

HYDRAA identified influential figures as the driving force behind the unauthorized developments, which included illegally marketing plots. The agency assured that legal action would be initiated against those involved in the exploitation of state-allotted Finance Corporation land.

(With inputs from agencies.)