Left Menu

India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction

India has pledged to aid Nepal in rebuilding structures damaged during recent Gen Z protests, contingent on a formal request from Nepal. This was discussed in a meeting between Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, where they also reviewed bilateral cooperation on energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:19 IST
India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a gesture of regional solidarity, India has committed to assisting Nepal in reconstructing structures damaged during the tumultuous Gen Z protests, pending a formal request from the Nepalese government.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava held talks with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, focusing on energy and water resource collaboration. The discussion highlighted progress in several joint projects under the Nepal-India cooperation framework.

The meeting also broached potential increased electricity exports from Nepal to India, amidst a backdrop of political turbulence in Nepal following the ousting of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli due to violent demonstrations led by the Gen Z group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025