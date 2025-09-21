India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
India has pledged to aid Nepal in rebuilding structures damaged during recent Gen Z protests, contingent on a formal request from Nepal. This was discussed in a meeting between Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, where they also reviewed bilateral cooperation on energy projects.
In a gesture of regional solidarity, India has committed to assisting Nepal in reconstructing structures damaged during the tumultuous Gen Z protests, pending a formal request from the Nepalese government.
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava held talks with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, focusing on energy and water resource collaboration. The discussion highlighted progress in several joint projects under the Nepal-India cooperation framework.
The meeting also broached potential increased electricity exports from Nepal to India, amidst a backdrop of political turbulence in Nepal following the ousting of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli due to violent demonstrations led by the Gen Z group.
