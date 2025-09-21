India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction

In a gesture of regional solidarity, India has committed to assisting Nepal in reconstructing structures damaged during the tumultuous Gen Z protests, pending a formal request from the Nepalese government.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava held talks with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, focusing on energy and water resource collaboration. The discussion highlighted progress in several joint projects under the Nepal-India cooperation framework.

The meeting also broached potential increased electricity exports from Nepal to India, amidst a backdrop of political turbulence in Nepal following the ousting of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli due to violent demonstrations led by the Gen Z group.

(With inputs from agencies.)