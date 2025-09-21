Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

A 63-year-old traveler, Chandrakant Prabhakar Bagal, was detained after officials discovered a revolver and five live cartridges in his luggage at Pune International Airport. The incident took place on September 19 while he was preparing to fly to Varanasi.

According to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms, any person carrying firearms must report their possession. Bagal's license was valid only in Maharashtra. Traveling beyond the state with the weapon, he violated aviation security regulations, prompting officials to take action.

A case has now been registered against him under the Arms Act at the Vimantal police station. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover all details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)