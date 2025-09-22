Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

An Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, killed five people, including three children. The attack, targeting Hezbollah positions, complicates the fragile peace maintained since a U.S.-brokered truce. Lebanese leaders and the population react strongly, while international pressures call for Hezbollah's disarmament amid ongoing Israeli actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:05 IST
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

An Israeli drone strike targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil killed five people, including three children, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The attack, which hit a motorbike and a vehicle, further strains tensions between the two countries despite a U.S.-brokered truce.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that a father and his three children, who held U.S. citizenship, were among the fatalities. The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, stating that it was aimed at a Hezbollah member but resulted in civilian casualties. The IDF expressed regret and announced a review of the incident.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strike as a "blatant crime against civilians" on social media. Amid calls for Hezbollah disarmament from various international actors, the group maintains its stance against disarmament while Israel continues airstrikes and territorial occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than what it got during Congress rule: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than...

 India
2
Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

 India
3
Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Call

Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Ca...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent ministers, officers more frequently to region: PM in Arunachal.

Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent minister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025