An Israeli drone strike targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil killed five people, including three children, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The attack, which hit a motorbike and a vehicle, further strains tensions between the two countries despite a U.S.-brokered truce.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that a father and his three children, who held U.S. citizenship, were among the fatalities. The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, stating that it was aimed at a Hezbollah member but resulted in civilian casualties. The IDF expressed regret and announced a review of the incident.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strike as a "blatant crime against civilians" on social media. Amid calls for Hezbollah disarmament from various international actors, the group maintains its stance against disarmament while Israel continues airstrikes and territorial occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)