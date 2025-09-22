Left Menu

Western Nations Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza Conflict

In response to the ongoing Gaza conflict, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have officially recognized a Palestinian state to promote a two-state solution. This decision aligns them with 140 other nations and has ignited tensions with Israel, which views this move as emboldening terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 02:29 IST
Western Nations Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal officially recognized a Palestinian state, expressing frustration over the ongoing Gaza war and advocating for a two-state solution. This decision places these traditionally Israel-aligned nations alongside over 140 countries supporting Palestinian sovereignty.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced, "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine." Starmer criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, calling the situation intolerable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognitions, arguing they reward terrorism following the attack by Palestinian militants in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinians and Hamas welcomed the move, seeing it as a step towards ending the conflict and achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent ministers, officers more frequently to region: PM in Arunachal.

Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent minister...

 India
2
With launch of GST reforms on first day of Navratri, people will receive 'true double bonanza' this festive season: PM Modi.

With launch of GST reforms on first day of Navratri, people will receive 'tr...

 India
3
India and Brazil Strengthen Ties Through Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech Initiative

India and Brazil Strengthen Ties Through Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech Initiative

 India
4
India's Renewable Energy Push: Federal Ministry in Talks to Boost Clean Energy Purchases

India's Renewable Energy Push: Federal Ministry in Talks to Boost Clean Ener...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025