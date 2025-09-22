Western Nations Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza Conflict

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal officially recognized a Palestinian state, expressing frustration over the ongoing Gaza war and advocating for a two-state solution. This decision places these traditionally Israel-aligned nations alongside over 140 countries supporting Palestinian sovereignty.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced, "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine." Starmer criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, calling the situation intolerable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognitions, arguing they reward terrorism following the attack by Palestinian militants in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinians and Hamas welcomed the move, seeing it as a step towards ending the conflict and achieving peace.

