South Korea at a Crossroads: Trade Talks and Geopolitical Tensions

South Korea faces potential economic challenges reminiscent of the 1997 financial crisis, warns President Lee Jae Myung amidst ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. The unrest stems from the U.S.'s demands on trade investments, posing significant risks without appropriate safeguards.

In July, an initial verbal agreement was made that included a $350 billion investment from South Korea in exchange for reduced tariffs by the U.S., under President Donald Trump's administration. However, disagreements over handling these investments have stalled formal agreement, raising concerns in Seoul.

Beyond trade, South Korea's geopolitical landscape is tense, with President Lee addressing escalating tensions with North Korea, China, and Russia. Despite advocating for diplomatic dialogue and cooperation, challenges persist in balancing international relationships while safeguarding its national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)