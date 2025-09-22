Western Nations Recognize Palestine Amidst Gaza Conflict

In a move symbolizing a shift in diplomatic relations, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday. This decision aligns them with over 140 countries backing a two-state resolution amidst escalating tensions in Gaza.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom formally announced this recognition, emphasizing a desire to revive peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians. The decision is an attempt to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and counter what Starmer described as Israel's relentless military campaign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, interpreting it as a reward for terrorism following a significant Hamas attack in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinians, like Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the move as a step towards coexistence and peace between the two nations.

