Western Nations Recognize Palestine Amidst Gaza Conflict
Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with over 140 countries advocating for a two-state solution amid the Gaza war. This decision, driven by frustration over the ongoing conflict, received a strong rebuke from Israel and mixed reactions globally.
In a move symbolizing a shift in diplomatic relations, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday. This decision aligns them with over 140 countries backing a two-state resolution amidst escalating tensions in Gaza.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom formally announced this recognition, emphasizing a desire to revive peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians. The decision is an attempt to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and counter what Starmer described as Israel's relentless military campaign.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, interpreting it as a reward for terrorism following a significant Hamas attack in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinians, like Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the move as a step towards coexistence and peace between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Unfolding Vision of 'Greater Israel': Challenges and Controversies
UK's Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Israeli Controversy
Britain's Bold Move: Recognizing a Palestinian State
Britain's Historic Recognition: A Step Toward Palestinian Statehood
Progress Continues on Israel-Syria Security Deal