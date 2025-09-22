Left Menu

Indonesia's Defense Ministry Broadens Horizons Amid Criticism

Indonesia's defense ministry published a full-page ad in Kompas defending its growing involvement in non-defense areas under President Prabowo Subianto, sparking concerns of a return to military dominance akin to Suharto's era. Programs include school feeding, health initiatives, and agricultural projects, raising questions about civilian sector 'securitisation.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's defense ministry took to the pages of the country's largest newspaper, Kompas, with a full-page advertisement seeking to justify and detail its expanding role in non-defense areas. The move comes amid rising criticism over the military's increased involvement in these sectors following President Prabowo Subianto's election.

Since his election, Prabowo has significantly increased military participation in civilian government roles, heightening fears of a regression to a Suharto-like military-dominated regime. The ad, titled "No Longer Just Military: Indonesian-style People's Defense," insists that the ministry's policies have evolved to foster "people's defense based on prosperity and cross-sector collaboration."

The advertisement outlines the military's roles in diverse tasks such as implementing free school meals, producing medicine, and managing agricultural initiatives. It emphasizes the training of young graduates in military approaches, while critics label this strategy as the "securitisation" of civilian sectors. Despite the controversy, the advertisement reflects the government's push for national resilience.

