Turkey Lifts 2018 Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Erdogan's U.S. Visit

Turkey has removed tariffs imposed in 2018 on U.S. imports such as cars and fruits. This move coincides with President Erdogan’s visit to the U.S., where he is scheduled to meet President Trump. The tariffs were originally a response to U.S. tariffs under Trump’s administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Turkey has lifted the additional tariffs it had imposed on U.S. imports in 2018, including passenger cars and fruits, according to the country's Official Gazette.

This announcement aligns with President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the United States, where he is set to participate in the United Nations General Assembly and meet with President Donald Trump.

The retaliatory tariffs, initially introduced during Trump's first term, affected a variety of goods, including rice, tobacco, and some alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

