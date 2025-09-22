Turkey Lifts 2018 Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Erdogan's U.S. Visit

In a significant move, Turkey has lifted the additional tariffs it had imposed on U.S. imports in 2018, including passenger cars and fruits, according to the country's Official Gazette.

This announcement aligns with President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the United States, where he is set to participate in the United Nations General Assembly and meet with President Donald Trump.

The retaliatory tariffs, initially introduced during Trump's first term, affected a variety of goods, including rice, tobacco, and some alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)