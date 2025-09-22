France Leads Charge for Palestinian State Amid Global Tensions

France, alongside Saudi Arabia, is hosting a crucial summit to muster global backing for the two-state solution, amidst mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Israel and the United States have opted out, casting the initiative as counterproductive, while Israeli-U.S. relations strain further.

This summit, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly, draws both acclaim and criticism as it addresses escalating conflict in Gaza and dwindling hopes for long-term peace.