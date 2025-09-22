Left Menu

France Leads Charge for Palestinian State Amid Global Tensions

France and Saudi Arabia are spearheading a summit to galvanize support for a two-state solution. The event, boycotted by Israel and the U.S., aims to recognize a Palestinian state, but has sparked tensions. The summit follows rising violence in Gaza and the West Bank, amid declining prospects for peace.

Updated: 22-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France, alongside Saudi Arabia, is hosting a crucial summit to muster global backing for the two-state solution, amidst mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Israel and the United States have opted out, casting the initiative as counterproductive, while Israeli-U.S. relations strain further.

This summit, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly, draws both acclaim and criticism as it addresses escalating conflict in Gaza and dwindling hopes for long-term peace.

