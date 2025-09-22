DIRCO Reaffirms Support for Hajj Pilgrims Amid SAHUC Controversy and Reforms

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting South African nationals undertaking their religious obligations, including Hajj and Umrah, while ensuring South Africa’s reputation remains positive in Saudi Arabia.

This follows the National Assembly’s unanimous adoption of a motion without notice last week to protect the rights of Hajj pilgrims. The motion, tabled by the opposition, urged urgent intervention in the ongoing South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) controversy, which has sparked widespread concern among pilgrims and community leaders.

Parliament’s Call for Action

The motion condemned alleged attempts by SAHUC to monopolise Hajj travel and raised serious allegations of misconduct. It called on DIRCO to:

Intervene to safeguard pilgrims’ rights,

Work with the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission (CRL Rights Commission) to investigate allegations,

Ensure transparency in Hajj operations,

Support the implementation of the Saudi Nusuk Hajj system,

Prevent monopolistic practices that could increase costs for pilgrims.

Lawmakers emphasised that access to Hajj must remain fair, affordable, and free from restrictive control by any single body.

DIRCO’s Position and Ongoing Work

In response, DIRCO acknowledged Parliament’s resolution but reiterated details outlined in its previous statement of 15 August 2025. The department confirmed that the Ministerial Committee on Efficient Management of the Annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages had submitted its final report on 30 June 2025, which is now guiding the government’s approach.

DIRCO said it is actively engaging with the CRL Rights Commission to ensure alignment with South Africa’s constitutional principles and respect for community-based religious practices.

“The department is currently engaging with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities to ensure alignment with constitutional and community-based principles,” DIRCO explained.

Saudi Arabia’s New Framework from 2026

Adding to the changes, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced a new operational framework for South African pilgrims, effective from the 2026 Hajj season. Under this system:

The traditional use of licensed tour operators will be discontinued,

Pilgrims’ service contracts will be signed directly with Saudi service providers,

All coordination will be managed through the Nusuk Masar electronic platform, overseen by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

This shift is expected to streamline the process, reduce potential conflicts of interest, and give pilgrims direct access to services, cutting out middlemen.

The Role of the CRL Rights Commission

DIRCO highlighted that the CRL Rights Commission remains central to ensuring communities retain autonomy while safeguarding their religious freedoms. The Commission provides oversight to guarantee cultural and religious communities are free from state interference but operate within a transparent, accountable framework.

Looking Ahead

As the 2026 transition approaches, DIRCO has pledged to continue offering consular support to pilgrims and to work closely with Saudi authorities and South African stakeholders. The department has reassured the public that all reforms are aimed at protecting the rights of pilgrims while ensuring affordable and fair access to the sacred journey.

For many South African Muslims, the developments mark a potential turning point in how the pilgrimage is organised — with the promise of greater transparency, reduced costs, and improved services, but also with uncertainty as SAHUC’s future role comes under scrutiny.