U.S. Congressional Delegation Meets Chinese Defense Minister After Lengthy Hiatus

A U.S. congressional delegation, led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, met with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun on Monday. This visit marks the first from the U.S. House of Representatives to Beijing since 2019. Discussions focused on enhancing military exchanges and communication.

Dong Jun emphasized the significance of this meeting in boosting China-U.S. dialogues, urging the removal of disruptive elements to foster constructive military-to-military relationships. Meanwhile, President Trump and China's President Xi previously agreed to continue talks aimed at alleviating tensions, including those linked to trade and regional security concerns.

The delegation's visit also involved meetings with Vice Premier He Lifeng and Premier Li Qiang. These engagements underscored the necessity for candid communication and trust-building to bolster stable trade and economic ties, as both nations navigate post-pandemic diplomatic challenges.