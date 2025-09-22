CDS Inaugurates First Tri-Services Academia Tech Symposium to Boost Defence R&D

The inaugural edition of the Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) began today at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, marking a landmark effort to strengthen the Services–Academia–R&D ecosystem in India. The event, themed “Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay” (Victory through Wisdom and Research), was inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan.

Designed as the first-of-its-kind platform, the symposium aims to harness the intellectual capital of Indian academia to co-create futuristic defence technologies tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

CDS Calls for Whole-of-Nation Approach

In his keynote address, General Anil Chauhan underlined the changing character of modern warfare, where the convergence of kinetic and non-kinetic domains demands integrated and advanced solutions. He urged academia, startups, and industry to work alongside the military in developing indigenous platforms, weapons, and networks to meet future operational requirements.

“The challenges of tomorrow will not be met by the military alone. We need a whole-of-nation approach, where academia and industry scale innovation and contribute to making India a global leader in next-generation defence technologies,” the CDS said.

Showcasing Innovation: Technology Exhibition

The symposium also witnessed the inauguration of a Technology Exhibition, featuring 43 innovative projects selected from across institutions. Evaluated by Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from the three Services, these exhibits highlighted cutting-edge ideas with direct potential for military applications. Promising projects will be shortlisted for R&D collaboration and funding support.

Academia–Military Interface: One-on-One Meetings

A unique highlight of Day 1 was a series of 95 structured One-on-One meetings between academic innovators and representatives of the Armed Forces. These closed-door interactions provided innovators with an opportunity to pitch their proposals, receive strategic guidance, and refine projects for eventual defence use.

These sessions, aimed at fostering results-oriented collaboration, will continue on September 23, 2025.

Strengthening Partnerships: MoUs Signed

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to formalize defence–academia partnerships. The following institutions and organizations entered into collaborative agreements with HQ IDS and the Services:

Ajeenkya DY Patil University

Gujarat National Law University

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

Nirma University

Oriental Institute of Science and Technology

Rashtriya Raksha University

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC)

These MoUs represent a step towards institutionalizing defence-focused research frameworks across a wide array of disciplines.

Knowledge Sessions on Defence R&D Needs

The symposium hosted several thematic sessions, including:

“Overview of Operational Conditions and Technology Needs of the Services” – This seminar outlined the blurring lines between conventional and non-conventional threats , highlighting the need for mission-driven collaboration with academia.

“Understanding the R&D Ecosystem in Academia” – This session emphasized the importance of creating structured, defence-focused research frameworks, encouraging institutions to align academic innovation with military needs.

A Strategic Bridge Between Academia and Armed Forces

With participation from Directors, Heads of Departments, and students of 62 leading institutions, including IISc, IITs, IIITs, and private technology institutes, the symposium has set the stage for a sustained defence-academia partnership.

By bridging the gap between India’s scientific community and armed forces, T-SATS is expected to play a transformative role in building indigenous, future-ready solutions for national security.

The symposium represents HQ IDS’s vision of nurturing a collaborative innovation ecosystem that leverages academic research and industrial capacity to strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence technology.