CORE 2025: HQ IDS Hosts Civil-Military Security Forum in New Delhi

The Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) Programme, organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), commenced today at the United Service Institution (USI) of India in New Delhi. Scheduled from September 22 to 26, 2025, the programme is envisioned as a unique platform for civil-military engagement on national security, bringing together senior leadership from the Indian Armed Forces and key officers from the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, and Home Affairs.

Aims and Objectives of CORE 2025

The CORE programme is designed to enhance strategic awareness and decision-making capacity among senior officers. It provides an immersive environment where participants can interact with renowned subject matter experts, diplomats, scholars, and security professionals to gain multidimensional perspectives on evolving threats and opportunities in the security landscape.

The initiative underscores HQ IDS’s mission of bolstering professional competencies, strengthening inter-service jointness, and preparing leaders to navigate national and international challenges with pragmatism and foresight.

Key Themes for Discussion

The five-day event will cover a broad spectrum of issues critical to India’s security framework:

Evolving Regional and Global Security Challenges: From great-power competition to regional instability, participants will examine geopolitical shifts and their implications for India.

Technological Transformation in Warfare: Discussions will focus on the disruptive influence of artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, space-based assets, autonomous systems, and next-generation military platforms.

Strategic Communication: Recognizing information as a vital element of power, the programme will highlight effective messaging, perception management, and countering misinformation in conflict and peace.

Civil-Military Synergy: Sessions will stress the importance of closer collaboration between military leadership and civilian institutions in addressing complex, multidimensional threats such as terrorism, cyber intrusions, border conflicts, and hybrid warfare.

Building Strategic Awareness and Leadership Skills

Over the course of the programme, participants will receive comprehensive exposure to national and regional security issues through interactive sessions, case studies, and scenario-based discussions. These exchanges are designed to broaden perspectives, encourage innovative problem-solving, and reinforce intellectual foundations required for higher leadership roles.

The CORE platform not only emphasizes joint problem-solving across services but also underscores the importance of whole-of-government approaches to security. By involving both civil and military stakeholders, the programme seeks to generate a deeper understanding of national priorities and cultivate balanced decision-making frameworks.

A Reflection of HQ IDS’s Commitment

The CORE initiative reflects the Integrated Defence Staff’s continuing efforts to strengthen India’s strategic culture, prepare leaders for the complexities of modern conflict, and ensure seamless integration of military and civilian decision-making. By exposing officers to diverse viewpoints, HQ IDS is working to cultivate adaptive, collaborative, and strategically astute leadership capable of addressing challenges at both national and international levels.

As India’s security environment evolves rapidly—with new domains of warfare, shifting alliances, and hybrid threats—programmes like CORE 2025 are vital to ensuring that senior leaders remain well-prepared to safeguard national interests.