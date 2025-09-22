Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Policies and Legal Battle Royale

The U.S. Supreme Court is seeing an influx of cases challenging the actions of President Donald Trump since his alternate return to office, highlighting fierce debates over executive authority.

Major legal battles to determine the fate of federal policies include the unprecedented firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and sweeping global tariffs. These cases, along with those on immigration tactics and cuts to foreign aid, test the bounds of presidential power.

Decisions on these cases could set significant legal precedents and reshape various domains, from economic policy and social rights to educational reforms, underscoring Trump's controversial governance style.

