NATO's Unyielding Defense: U.S. Envoy's Assurance Amid Tensions
Michael Waltz, the new U.S. envoy to the United Nations, assured the Security Council that the United States and its allies are committed to defending every inch of NATO territory. His statement was made during discussions of an alleged Russian airspace violation, emphasizing unwavering support for the military alliance.
During a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. envoy Michael Waltz reiterated America's strong commitment to NATO. Waltz, making his first appearance as ambassador, emphasized the United States' and its allies' readiness to defend every inch of the military alliance's territory.
This declaration comes amid ongoing discussions concerning a reported Russian breach of NATO airspace. Waltz's statement highlights the unwavering support and defense policies championed by the United States within the alliance.
The new ambassador's assurances aim to solidify confidence among NATO members, reinforcing a united front to address and counter regional threats effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ramaphosa Urges UN to Enforce Global Law, Reform Security Council at UNGA-80
NATO Convenes Over Russian Airspace Incursion
Tensions Soar: UN Security Council Meeting over Airspace Violation
Tensions High as UN Security Council to Address Estonian Airspace Violation by Russian Jets
Trump Addresses Russian Airspace Violation Over Estonia