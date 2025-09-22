NATO's Unyielding Defense: U.S. Envoy's Assurance Amid Tensions

During a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. envoy Michael Waltz reiterated America's strong commitment to NATO. Waltz, making his first appearance as ambassador, emphasized the United States' and its allies' readiness to defend every inch of the military alliance's territory.

This declaration comes amid ongoing discussions concerning a reported Russian breach of NATO airspace. Waltz's statement highlights the unwavering support and defense policies championed by the United States within the alliance.

The new ambassador's assurances aim to solidify confidence among NATO members, reinforcing a united front to address and counter regional threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)