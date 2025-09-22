Uttarakhand's Recruitment Scandal: Paper Leak Controversy Sparks Political Unrest

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has firmly stated that elements attempting to defame the Uttarakhand government under what he terms a 'cheating mafia' conspiracy will be dealt with uncompromisingly. As part of efforts to uphold stringent anti-cheating regulations, the government finds itself countering allegations of misconduct and political dissent.

Accusations emerged following the dissemination of photographs purportedly leaked from the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination papers. As these photos circulated on social media, both the Chief Minister and police dismissed the incident as a deliberate conspiracy rather than a genuine paper leak. Authorities have identified suspects and seized enough evidence to proceed with legal actions.

The incident has sparked political outrage, led by State Congress President Karan Mahara, accusing the Dhami administration of failing the state's youth. Despite the enactment of what the government touts as the nation's most stringent anti-cheating law, skepticism towards their effectiveness grows amidst public demonstrations and calls for accountability.

