Teen's Brave Stand Against Abusive Father Ignites Legal Pursuit

A harrowing case has emerged in Thakurdwara, where a 15-year-old girl has accused her father of repeated rape, culminating in pregnancy. The teenager's mother filed a police complaint at the Thakurdwara police station, bringing this deeply troubling situation to light.

The complaint details how the girl's father, a 50-year-old contractor, began sexually assaulting her three months ago following the use of triple talaq to divorce her mother and expel her from their home. It alleges he threatened harm to the girl's younger brother if the incidents were revealed and barred her from attending school.

The situation escalated on Saturday night when, after another attack, the girl managed to contact her mother using her father's phone. She disclosed the full extent of the assaults and the resulting pregnancy. The local police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh, are actively searching for the accused, who is currently on the run. Meanwhile, the young girl has been hospitalized for medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)