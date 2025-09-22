Left Menu

Top Bureaucrats Custodied in High-Profile Chhattisgarh Fraud Case

Former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja have been sent to four-week Enforcement Directorate custody by a Chhattisgarh court over a money laundering case linked to the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam. This follows the Supreme Court overturning their anticipatory bail and mandating their surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:08 IST
A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district has remanded former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja to four-week custody under the Enforcement Directorate. The custody is connected to a money laundering investigation related to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam.

The surrender and subsequent arrest of Shukla and Tuteja came after the Supreme Court revoked their anticipatory bail, granting the ED authority to detain them for a defined period. The duo is expected to be interrogated in Delhi following their Raipur court appearance.

This case stems from an investigation launched by the ED in 2019, based on Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing's FIR and chargesheet regarding a civil supply scam. Investigations revealed substandard supplies and unaccounted cash, implicating several officials, including the then IAS officers Shukla and Tuteja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

