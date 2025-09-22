Top Bureaucrats Custodied in High-Profile Chhattisgarh Fraud Case

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district has remanded former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja to four-week custody under the Enforcement Directorate. The custody is connected to a money laundering investigation related to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam.

The surrender and subsequent arrest of Shukla and Tuteja came after the Supreme Court revoked their anticipatory bail, granting the ED authority to detain them for a defined period. The duo is expected to be interrogated in Delhi following their Raipur court appearance.

This case stems from an investigation launched by the ED in 2019, based on Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing's FIR and chargesheet regarding a civil supply scam. Investigations revealed substandard supplies and unaccounted cash, implicating several officials, including the then IAS officers Shukla and Tuteja.

