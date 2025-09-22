Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election
Moldova conducted over 200 raids amid accusations of Russian-backed efforts to destabilize the country before a critical parliamentary election. President Maia Sandu warns of Moscow's financial influence aimed at swaying the vote. The outcome is crucial for Moldova's EU aspirations, with tensions escalating between pro-European and pro-Russian factions.
Moldova has been rocked by a series of raids amidst allegations of Russian-backed efforts to influence the country's parliamentary election. Over 200 searches were conducted in a bid to thwart what President Maia Sandu describes as Moscow's attempts to sway voters and derail Moldova's path to European Union membership.
National police revealed that security forces targeted more than 100 individuals suspected of plotting riots, allegedly coordinated by elements linked to the Russian Federation. While authorities remain tight-lipped about political affiliations, the tension underscores a broader geopolitical struggle over Moldova's future direction.
Igor Dodon, a prominent opposition figure and former president, accused the ruling party of intimidation, while President Sandu cautioned about the severe implications Russian interference could have on Moldova and Europe. As accusations fly and arrests continue, the stakes of the upcoming vote couldn't be higher.
